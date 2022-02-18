MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son from Middle Tennessee are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach on the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Waynick, 51, and his son, Jerry McKane Waynick, 19, both of Charlotte, Tennessee, were arrested in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said.

The two were charged in a criminal complaint with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses. They made their initial appearances in a Tennessee courtroom on Thursday.

Officials say the Waynicks were wearing tactical helmets, tactical vests, and tactical gloves with knuckle protectors when they joined other rioters in rushing toward a law enforcement perimeter around the West front of the Capitol. Jerry McKane Waynich allegedly tried to grab an officer’s baton.

“At approximately 1:40 p.m., Jerry McKane Waynick picked up a large barrier/cone and threw it at officers who were holding the riot line,” a news release stated. “By 2 p.m., both Waynicks had moved to the Upper West Terrace, where they joined other rioters in breaching and entering the Capitol. They were inside the building for approximately 25 to 30 minutes, including in the Senate Wing, the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, and the House Wing.”

The FBI provided these images that the agency said shows the Waynicks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee and the FBI’s Memphis Field Office have assisted with information in the case.

Officials said more than 750 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.