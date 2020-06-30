Tennessee extends deadline for families to apply for pandemic food assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials have extended the deadline for Tennessee families to apply for food assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program is now Monday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The program provides parents with $5.70 in food benefits per child each day that child qualifies. In order to be eligible, children must receive free or reduced-price school meals or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school.

Families that receive SNAP or TANF benefits do not need to apply as their benefits will be automatically applied to their EBT cards.

The program is designed to help reduce meal costs for families with school children since schools were closed due to the pandemic earlier this year.

Families can apply online. Anyone with questions about the program may call 1-833-496-0661.