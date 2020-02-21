1  of  2
Tennessee executes Nicholas Sutton by electric chair

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

FILE – This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Nicholas Sutton. Tennessee death row inmate Nicholas Sutton has chosen to die by the electric chair, making him the fifth inmate in a little over a year to choose electrocution over the state’s preferred execution method of lethal injection. Sutton, sentenced to death in 1985 for stabbing fellow inmate Carl Estep after a confrontation over a drug deal, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 20. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate has become the fifth person executed in the state’s electric chair in a span of 16 months.

The state Department of Correction says Nicholas Sutton was pronounced dead Thursday night at a maximum security prison in Nashville.

Sutton was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing a fellow inmate.

The 58-year-old had already been serving time for murdering his grandmother and two others when he was 18.

Sutton chose the electric chair over the state’s preferred lethal injection method. He didn’t indicate why he made that choice, but other condemned inmates have said they thought it would be quicker and less painful.

