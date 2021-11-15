Tennessee entities can seek exemption against law limiting COVID-19 restrictions

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. According to a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study released Tuesday, Tennessee counties that have not required wearing masks in public are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more compared with those that instituted mandates. Lee has opposed a statewide mask mandate, stressing personal responsibility. He has instead allowed counties to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill that limits COVID-19 restrictions in the workplace, the state’s Comptroller’s Office announced that a website is available for business owners and other entities to file for an exemption from the bill.

A release from the Comptroller’s Office revealed that if an applicant can prove that compliance with Chapter 2 or Chapter 6 of the new law would lead to a loss of federal funding, the office would grant an exemption.

The exemptions are not permanent, the release states, and may be renewed for no more than one year.

Questions regarding the exemptions should be directed to exempt@cot.tn.gov.