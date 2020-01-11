Tennessee doctors now required to electronically file opioid prescriptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One new state law is expected to help tackle opioid abuse across Tennessee.

State lawmakers passed a law last year requiring doctors to electronically submit their patients’ prescriptions for painkillers.

This was supposed to go into effect this year but a year-long extension was given to medical professionals. According to state officials, the delay was put in place to make sure everyone is on the same page and all proper software is updated.

E-submitting is expected to help against over-prescribing and any fraud cases.

