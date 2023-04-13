TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Warmer weather across the region means it’s time to watch out for ticks.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health said the rise in temperatures means more fun outdoor activities, but also more caution when it comes to keeping an eye out for these pests.

Health leaders state it’s important to take simple steps to avoid tick-borne diseases that are common in the Volunteer State.

They advise people to try to avoid grassy, brushy or wooded areas. Officials also say to treat clothing and gear with products containing Permethrin and use E-P-A registered insect repellents.

Public Health experts state if you find you have a tick that is attached, quickly try to brush it off. If it doesn’t brush off, use tweezers and gently pull the tick out as soon as possible.