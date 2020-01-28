Tennessee Department of Health confirms 8 flu-related pediatric deaths

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eight people have died as a result of the flu this season in Tennessee, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

A surveillance summary of influenza activity in the state reported that eight pediatric, influenza-related deaths have been reported in the 2019-2020 flu season.

The same TDOH report also says 45 of 95 Tennessee counties have experienced at least one confirmed case of influenza in recent weeks.

TDOH reports that the Northeast Region has 5% Influenza-Like Illness, making the region less affected than the rest of the state by comparison.

