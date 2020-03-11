Tennessee Department of Correction keeping close eye on the flu, coronavirus

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Correction says the agency is “proactively monitoring” developments related to the flu and the coronavirus health concerns.

Spokesperson Robert Reburn said they are partnering with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee Department of Health on a regular basis to make appropriate plans.

Reburn said as a result, TDOC is “reinforcing proactive efforts” to protect staff, inmates, volunteers and visitors from potential exposure to the viruses.

TDOC is asking people to follow the tips below:

Cough or sneeze into the bend of your arm, not your hand

Frequent hand-washing for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid social contact such as shaking hands, hugging, or sharing personal items

On a daily basis, use anti-viral/disinfectant wipes to sanitize high touch surfaces such as: work station surfaces, computer keyboards, countertops, doorknobs, light switches, handrails, control panels including elevator buttons.

TDOC is also encouraging staff, volunteers, visitors and offenders to notify their health care provider/medical staff if they are experiencing systems of a persistent cough, fever, and difficulty breathing.

“These recommendations are consistent with our mission of enhancing public safety,” Reburn said. “We will continue to monitor new developments and adjust our plans.”