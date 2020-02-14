LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

Tennessee death row inmate to be executed next week

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A death row inmate is scheduled to die by electric chair next week.

Nicholas Sutton, 58, was sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of fellow inmate Carl Estep at the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

Sutton has spent the last 33 years on Tennessee’s death row.

Late last month, Sutton chose to die in the electric chair. His sentence will be carried out next Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institute.

RELATED: Fifth condemned Tennessee inmate opts for the electric chair

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss