Tennessee death row inmate to be executed next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A death row inmate is scheduled to die by electric chair next week.

Nicholas Sutton, 58, was sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of fellow inmate Carl Estep at the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

Sutton has spent the last 33 years on Tennessee’s death row.

Late last month, Sutton chose to die in the electric chair. His sentence will be carried out next Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institute.

