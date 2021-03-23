Tennessee death row inmate dies in Nashville prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee death row inmate convicted in 1991 of killing two people after escaping from prison has died.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says 59-year-old Derrick Quintero died of apparent natural causes at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Monday morning.

Quintero and William Hall were convicted in Stewart County in the 1988 slayings of Myrtle and Buford Vester in their home.

Quintero and Hall were among eight prisoners who had escaped Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, Kentucky, on June 16, 1988.

The Vesters were shot and stabbed, and their car was stolen.