JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is one of five states in the Southeast that will participate in an effort to reduce speeding during the summer.

A release from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office states Operation Southern Slow Down will run from July 18-24 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The campaign was formerly referred to as Operation Southern Shield.

“Speeding drivers are almost three times more likely to be involved in fatal or serious-injury crashes,” Buddy Lewis, Director of the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety, stated in the release. “Speeding increases the risk of losing control of your vehicle and threatens the safety of everyone around you. All we ask is for voluntary compliance to ensure everyone can make it home safely.”

The operation entails concentrated efforts by local officers and state troopers to stop speeding vehicles along interstates and highways.

The release states that there has been a nationwide increase in “overall traffic fatalities and speed-related traffic deaths” during the last two years.