NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee court has cleared the way for the implementation of Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher program.

The Davidson County Chancery Court on Wednesday lifted an injunction on the state’s Education Savings Account program. The voucher program only applies to Nashville and Memphis.

In May, the court ruled that the program does not violate the state’s constitution, overturning lower court ruling that determined it violated the “home rule” part of the constitution.

“Today the court removed the final roadblock to getting Memphis and Nashville families additional options for high-quality education,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child.”

According to the governor’s office, the state Department of Education will make Education Savings Account resources available online in the coming days.