Tennessee county suspends policy to destroy records requests

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee county has paused a policy to destroy public records requests after a newspaper highlighted the practice.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Hamilton County officials suspended the policy Friday after pressure from the County Commission and a proposed bill from members of the state Legislature.

The move came after the newspaper detailed the establishment of a policy in October allowing the Hamilton County Attorney’s Office to destroy public record requests and responses after 30 days.

The Times Free Press reports the policy resulted in the destruction of an unknown number of records requested by the newspaper.