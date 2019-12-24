Tennessee county health departments offering free flu shots

NASHVILLE (WJHL) — County health departments in Tennessee are now offering free flu vaccines while supplies last.

The Tennessee Department of Health says seasonal flu is now “widespread” across the state and is encouraging Tennesseans to get vaccinated.

TDH says you should contact your local county health department to make sure it still has vaccines available before visiting. Click here to find your local health department.

Last week, Ballad Health announced visitation restrictions at its hospitals to prevent the spread of flu.

According to the latest Centers for Disease Control estimates, there have been at least 3.7 million flu illnesses and 1,800 flu-related deaths so far this season.

RELATED » CDC report shows increase in flu cases in Tennessee and Virginia