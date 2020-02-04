Tennessee county destroys records sought by reporter

In a Wednesday, April 17, 2019 photo, Hamilton County Attorney Rheubin Taylor speaks during a County Commission meeting in the County Commission assembly room at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Chattanooga, Tenn. Officials in Hamilton County have destroyed public records that were being sought by a reporter from a newspaper in the state, according to the reporter and managers at the newspaper. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in a Tennessee county have destroyed public records that were being sought by a reporter.

Chattanooga Times Free Press reporter Sarah Grace Taylor says she was trying to see whether the Hamilton County attorney’s office was denying records requests without a good reason. To that end, she asked in August to see all incoming public records requests for the previous year along with the office’s responses.

The paper negotiated with the county for several months only to learn in late January that many of the records were destroyed after Taylor requested them.

County officials say there was no negotiation and the destruction followed policy.

