Tennessee convict charged in 2019 murder, rape of TDOC administrator expected to plead guilty

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Curtis Watson, the man charged with killing Tennessee Department of Correction Administrator Debra Johnson before escaping prison on a tractor in August 2019, plans to plead guilty in court next week to the murder.

Johnson’s son told sister station News 2 the district attorney notified the family on Tuesday about the plea deal.

State prosecutors previously said they planned to seek the death penalty in the case.

Details of Watson’s plea deal are not known at this time.

Johnson’s family is expected to be in attendance in court on Monday for the plea.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss