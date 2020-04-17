Tennessee, clinics spar over need for abortions in pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge says he will rule before Monday on an emergency motion to allow abortions to continue in Tennessee in spite of a temporary ban on nonessential medical procedures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a hearing by telephone Friday, attorneys for abortion providers argued that Tennessee women will face immediate harm if the ban on abortions is not lifted.

Attorneys for the state argued that abortions are being treated like any other procedure that is not necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury.

Attorneys for the providers argued that abortion is protected as a constitutional right.