Tennessee church sues to hold drive-in services

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke addresses attendees as the Chattanooga/Hamilton County Branch of the NAACP presented a Jubilee Day Celebration hosted by First Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Jubilee Day commemorates President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, the document that freed the slaves. (Robin Rudd/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee church is challenging a local ban on drive-in church services.

The church joins a growing list of lawsuits seeking to push back against limitations on religious gatherings that have been enacted to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A conservative legal group called Alliance Defending Freedom filed a federal lawsuit this week on behalf of Metropolitan Tabernacle Church, based in Chattanooga.

The complaints follows Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke’s declaration that drive-in religious services would violate the city’s shelter-in-place directive that has been in place since April 2.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.