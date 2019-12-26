Tennessee boy, 11, gets new mechanical hands for Christmas

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee boy born without functioning hands asked Santa for a new pair last year, and his community came together this Christmas to make the gift possible.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports 11-year-old Gavin Sumner was gifted his new prosthetic hands Monday at the Montgomery County Mayor’s Office during a ceremony he didn’t know was organized just for him.

When met with Gavin’s request last year, his mom posted a plea for help on Facebook that was answered by Bedstone Creative in Clarksville.

The local IT company that specializes in 3D printing and prototypes for businesses decided to fund the entire project.