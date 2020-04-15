Tennessee board approves rules for online sports wagering

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Education Lottery Board of Directors has approved rules for online sports wagering in Tennessee.

As a result, sports gaming operations will be able to access applications on TEL’s website beginning next week. After determining that an application is complete, the TEL Board of Directors will have 90 days to approve or deny the application.

Tennessee law allows online sports wagering, but you must be at least 21 years old and physically be in the state of Tennessee at the time the wager is placed.

Although the state legalized online sports betting in 2019, it hasn’t been available because, until now, the state hadn’t worked out a process for granting licenses to sports gaming operations.

“These rules reflect the significant work that went into establishing the processes and requirements for licensing and regulating interactive sports wagering in Tennessee. The Board thanks the TEL and the Sports Wagering Advisory Council for their thoughtful help and guidance,” Board Chair Susan Lanigan said in a news release Wednesday.

The Tennessee Education Lottery serves as the state’s regulator of online sports wagering.

