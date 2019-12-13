Tennessee bill would require warning labels on vaping products

NASHVILLE (WJHL) — A bill introduced in the Tennessee Senate would require warning labels on vaping products sold in the state if passed into law.

SB 1556 by Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville) applies to “any noncombustible product containing nicotine or any other substance that employs a mechanical heating element, battery, electronic circuit, or other mechanism, regardless of shape or size, that can be used to produce or emit vapor,” including electronic cigarettes and vapor cartridges.

The proposal requires the following warning label on those products:

WARNING: The use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for kids, teens, and young adults. Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development into the early to mid-20s. Ecigarette aerosol is NOT harmless water vapor and can contain harmful and potentially harmful substances, including nicotine; ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs; flavoring, such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease; volatile organic compounds; cancercausing chemicals; and heavy metals, such as nickel, tin, and lead. Lung injury associated with e-cigarette use or vaping has been reported, including deaths. Children and adults have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing, or absorbing e-cigarette liquid through their skin or eyes. Defective e-cigarette batteries have caused fires and explosions.

People who sell or distribute vaping products in Tennessee would be responsible for ensuring products are properly labeled.

The Food and Drug Administration already requires warning statements on packages and advertisements for vaping products containing nicotine.

If passed, the law would take effect on July 1, 2020.