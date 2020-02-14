Tennessee bill would remove license requirements for 25+ jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bill that would remove licensing requirements for people in several different occupations has been filed for introduction into the Tennessee General Assembly.

State Rep. Martin Daniel (R-Knoxville) and state Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) have filed bills into the Tennessee House and Senate that would deregulate licensing requirements for the following jobs:

Accountants

Architects, engineers, landscape architects, and interior designers

Barbers

Cosmetologists

Funeral directors and embalmers

Contractors

Home inspectors

Plumbers

Home improvement contractors

Locksmiths

Real estate brokers

Land surveyors

Soil scientists

Auctioneers

Individuals engaged in the application of pesticides

Rental location agents

Private investigators

Polygraph examiners

Individuals engaged with fire protection sprinkler systems

Servicers of fire extinguishers and related equipment

Alarm contractors

Private protective services

Geologists

Tattoo artists

Body piercing artist

Real estate appraisers

Professional employer organizations

It authorizes a person to perform, without a license, work for which a license, registration, or certification is normally required when the person enters into a written agreement for work with a customer that waives:

(1) The license, registration, or certificate normally required by law to do the desired work; and

(2) Any liability action the customer may acquire against the person performing work that is governed by licensure, except for an action brought for intentional, willful, or malicious conduct.

The bill requires that the written agreement be entered into by both parties prior to any work commencing. Under this bill, the written agreement must acknowledge that:

(1) The customer is aware that the person is not licensed, registered, or certified for the work being performed; and

(2) The customer releases the person performing the work from all liability that may arise from the person’s performance of the work, except for an action brought for intentional, willful, or malicious conduct.

This bill authorizes a party not privy to the written agreement to bring an action against either party to the written agreement when the party is injured from the actions deriving from the written agreement.

House Bill 1945 and Senate Bill 1914 were filed for introduction on Tuesday, Jan. 28.