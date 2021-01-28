Tennessee bill would ban denying goods, services to someone for not wearing a mask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would prohibit denying goods or services to a person for not wearing a face mask.

The measure would also prevent local governments from issuing orders requiring the use of masks in order to receive goods or services.

Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) filed Senate Bill 320 for introduction last Friday.

The bill states that “it is a discriminatory practice for a person to deny an individual the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations of a place of public accommodation, resort, or amusement on the grounds of race, creed, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, the wearing or use of a medical device, or whether an individual has received medical treatment.”

The bill’s definition of a “medical device” includes masks, face shields, and cloth face coverings.

Hensley’s proposal also states that “a political subdivision of this state shall not enact or enforce a resolution, ordinance, regulation, policy, order, or other requirement the compliance of which by a person would constitute a violation” of the section mentioned above.

“Political subdivision” includes city, county, and town governments plus school districts, housing authorities, and county boards of health.

Gov. Bill Lee has not issued a statewide mask mandate during the pandemic, leaving mask requirements up to local governments and officials.

