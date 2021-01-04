Tennessee begins paying FPUC unemployment benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has begun paying unemployment benefits after President Donald Trump signed the latest stimulus measure into law last week.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Monday that it is, or will be, paying benefits to eligible claimants under four separate unemployment programs:

Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

The department began issuing payments Monday for FPUC, which provides an extra $300 to weekly benefit payments from another unemployment program.

Claimants receiving benefits from both state and federal programs who have not exhausted their benefits amounts can complete their weekly certifications for the week ending Jan. 2. However, those who exhausted their benefits prior to Dec. 26 must wait for additional information as the U.S. Department of Labor has not issued its final guidance yet.

The state will also take part in the new federal Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation program, which will benefit those who earned wages as an independent contractor but also have wages from a covered Tennessee employer. However, the state says there is no timeline for when TDLWD benefits will begin because the department of labor has not issued any guidance on implementing the program.

Fore more information, visit the state labor department’s website.