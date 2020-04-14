Tennessee begins paying $600 pandemic unemployment benefits

Breaking News
by: News Channel 11 Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee has started paying the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit to approved unemployment claimants.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it distributed nearly $94 million in benefit payments to 110,000 unemployed Tennesseans on Tuesday. Most claimants will receive their direct-deposit benefits on Wednesday.

The department expects the number of payments to exceed 150,000 this week. Last week, the state sent 114,000 claimants more than $33 million.

The $600 pandemic benefit is in addition to regular unemployment benefits.

