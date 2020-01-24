1  of  4
Tennessee attorney offers free divorce for Valentine's Day

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee attorney is giving away free divorce representation to one client for Valentine’s Day.

It may seem counter-intuitive, but W. Scott Kimberly says that for many people Valentine’s Day is just a reminder that they remain trapped in a bad relationship.

The Daily News Journal reports this is the third year Kimberly is offering the giveaway.

Applicants are asked to share the story of why they want a divorce and a winner will be announced on Feb. 17.

The Murfreesboro divorce attorney says, “This giveaway is a chance to help someone move on with their life.”

