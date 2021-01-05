Tennessee announces ‘Reading 360’ initiative to improve literacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education has announced a $100 million initiative to support literacy in the state.

The department will use $60 million in one-time pandemic relief funding and $40 million in federal grant funding to launch Reading 360.

The program will provide grants and resources to ensure educators and families have the necessary tools to help students read on grade level by the third grade. The state says it will increase access to tutoring and online support for students while providing additional training, phonetics kits, and other materials to teachers.

According to the state, only one-third of third graders in Tennessee were reading at grade level before the pandemic.