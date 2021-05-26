Tennessee announces emergency alert decals for children with special needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new set of resources is now available to Tennessee families who have children with special needs.

The Tennessee Department of Health says emergency alert decals are now available to notify emergency personnel that there is a child with special needs in a car or home.

The decals are available as a magnet or sticker and can be placed in a home or vehicle. Families will be able to note information about their child, such as medical needs, calming methods, and emergency contacts, on the decals.

“In the midst of an emergency, it can be critical for a first responder to have immediate awareness of special assistance or medical attention needed to assist a child or youth with special health care needs,” Tennessee Department of Health Deputy Commissioner for Population Health Morgan McDonald said in a release. “Providing this aid to both families and first responders will help to support families and ensure appropriate actions are taken in an emergency for the safety of those involved.”

The health department will coordinate with health care providers, community advocates, and first responders to distribute the decals.

More information can be found on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.