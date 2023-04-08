NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring is well underway, and that means moving season is, too.

Many factors are considered before choosing where to live, and the cost of utilities is high on the list.

Move.org has conducted research that ranks each state on average from having the least expensive to the most expensive utility bills including electricity, natural gas, water, sewer, trash, internet, phone, and streaming services.

Tennessee comes in at No. 16 as one of the most expensive with monthly utility costs of about $406.52, according to the report.

Here’s the break down of the average cost of each monthly bill in the Volunteer State by Move.org:

Electricity: $125.70

Natural gas $61.69

Water: $45.44

Sewer: $66.20

Streaming services: $47.50

Internet: $59.99

Phone: $114

Also in the report, Hawaii ranked No. 1 for most expensive state with a cost of $611.87 on average. Utah was ranked No. 1 for least expensive state with an average cost of $344.93 for utilities.

Here’s a closer look at the national monthly average cost of utility bills by Move.org:

Electricity: $117.46

Natural gas: $61.69

Water: $45.44

Internet: $59.99

Sewer: $66.20

Trash: $25-$100

Phone: $114

Streaming services: $48.25

Move.org has offered up tips on how to save money on those utility costs at this link.