Tennessee Air National Guardsman charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee Air National Guardsman was arrested in Maryville and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Byrd, a member of the Tennessee Air National Guard, was arrested by Maryville police on Sunday, November 8. Byrd was released the following day on a $70,000 bond.

Lieutenant Colonel Travers Hurst, Executive Officer of the 134th Air Refueling Wing based in Knoxville, released the following statement.

We are aware of the allegations against a member of the Tennessee Air National Guard. We are taking these allegations seriously and we are cooperating fully with the local authorities as they conduct their investigation. This is a civil matter and at this time any additional questions should be directed to the local law enforcement agency in charge of the investigation. Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, 134th ARW Executive Officer

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.