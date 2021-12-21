Tennessee AG joins effort to overturn COVID mandates for Head Start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s attorney general has joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging federal COVID-19 mandates for Head Start programs.

Nearly two dozen states have signed onto the lawsuit seeking to overturn mask requirements for toddlers and COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs.

“We have consistently opposed mandates in the context of education, defending state statutes passed by our General Assembly,” Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said in a statement. “This challenge is consistent with our past positions, especially in the context of education. Again, these are issues best prescribed by states who are responsible for the safety and health of their citizens and who are most familiar with circumstances facing educators. The ‘one size fits all’ approach is not workable.”

The lawsuit claims the mandates are beyond the executive branch’s authority and are contrary to law.