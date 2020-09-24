Tennessee absentee mail-in voters can track their ballot online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee voters who request an absentee by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election can track the status of their ballot on the secretary of state’s website.

Using the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool, voters can track their ballot’s status from when the county election commission mails the ballot to the voter to when the completed ballot has been received by the county election commission.

“We saw a record number of Tennesseans voting absentee by-mail in the August election and we expect to break that record in November,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Many of these voters are voting absentee by-mail for the first time. Our online tracking tool takes some of the uncertainty out of the process so voters can be confident about their ballot.”

Voters must have a legal reason to vote absentee by-mail. A list of legal reasons to vote by-mail may be found at sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting.

To receive an absentee by-mail ballot, you must submit a written request to your local election commission by mail, fax or email. Voters can find contact information for their county election commission at tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

Absentee by-mail ballot requests must be received by your election commission no later than seven days before the election. The deadline to request a ballot for the Nov. 3 election is Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Completed absentee by-mail ballots must be returned by-mail to your local county election commission. The secretary of state’s office is encouraging voters to request and return their absentee ballots early in order to ensure deadlines are met. Ballots must be received before the polls close on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

A first-class stamp is required to return a ballot through the U.S. Postal Service.

For more information about voting absentee by-mail or tracking your ballot, go to GoVoteTN.com, contact your local county election commission or call the state division of elections office at 1-877-850-4959

LATEST STORIES