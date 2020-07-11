Tennessee ABC plans crackdown on underage alcohol sales

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee regulators are planning to crack down on the illegal sale of alcohol to minors.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has announced that it will be conducting compliance checks at businesses across the state.

Of the 177 establishments the agency has checked since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 69 sold alcohol to minors.

Bars and restaurants will not be the only establishment subject to compliance checks – the TCAB will also be checking package and food stores.