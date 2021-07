TENN. (WJHL) — Tennessee just surpassed its 225th anniversary of statehood, and now, state leaders encourage community members across the state to share what makes their home special.

Celebrate 225 years of statehood by submitting a #TN225 story that showcases something special about the area of TN you call home. Thousands of Tennesseans have received their @Tennessee225 posters, and we want to hear from you. https://t.co/5OZ3ZReyK4 pic.twitter.com/UwYTcTpiOd — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 31, 2021

Those who submit a story get a free limited edition poster in return.

Gov. Bill Lee said thousands of Tennesseans have already submitted their stories.

