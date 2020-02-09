Tennesse Highway Patrol trooper shot at during traffic stop on I-75

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was conducting a traffic stop on I-75 North near mile marker 75 when a passing vehicle fired two shots at him, according to a spokesperson with the THP.
The trooper nor the occupants in the vehicle in the traffic stop were harmed.
The trooper then pursued the vehicle for a short distance; and was assisted by other units in the area during the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle was stopped at mile marker 77 of I-75 and two suspects (one male, and one female) were taken into custody without further incident.
A firearm was also recovered from the suspects’ vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation, we will update you as we learn more.
