NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is aiming to cover the cost of diapers during the first two years of a baby’s life for mothers in the state’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare.

TennCare Director Stephen Smith explained that, nationally, about one in three families struggles with having enough resources to purchase diapers. TennCare is aiming to get federal approval to provide about half the diapers that a family would need in a given month.

“We also know that lack of diapers can result in diaper rash, UTI issues,” said Smith. “That in turn can result in missed attendance at early childhood education programs, it can impact family’s ability to go to work so we just think it’s a benefit that can really help these families and in turn improve health.”

This year’s budget includes expanding TennCare to underserved parents. State officials said this would support an extra 8,100 parents each year. They also plan to make Tennessee’s post-partum coverage benefit permanent, saying it would ensure a full year of TennCare coverage to support approximately 3,000 new mothers every year.

“We started that as a pilot project a couple of years ago. And prior to that postpartum coverage, it is closed after 60 days. And so we started a pilot project, and we increase that to a full 12 months,” said Smith. “Now we’re going to make that permanent with this change. And so that will provide the full scale of benefits through TennCare to those new mothers.”

The governor’s budget included establishing continuous coverage for children, ensuring no lapse in coverage for children for at least a year, which will help an estimated 10,000 children remain enrolled.

It also adjusts TennCare’s income threshold for pregnant women to 250% of the federal poverty level to cover an additional 2,400 new mothers in need every year. Smith said that there are currently income caps for different populations including for the parent/caretaker/relative category. Their intention is to base benefits on poverty levels versus a specific dollar amount.

“The importance of that is going forward, anyone 100% and below would be eligible for Medicaid. And then if you are above 100%, and you’re, for example, between 100% and 150%, then there are very affordable plans that are available through the federal marketplace,” said Smith. “So there are subsidies available for those individuals and that will kind of close that coverage gap.”

He said they’re able to make these provisions due to $330 million in shared savings under the TennCare Medicaid waiver. This means no additional cost to Tennessee taxpayers.

“Back in 2020, we successfully negotiated a first-of-its-kind agreement with the federal government, and that’s known as TennCare III. And the core principle of this agreement is that, for the first time, Tennessee is rewarded for our sound management, responsible management of our Medicaid program and that reward comes in the form of additional federal dollars that we then can reinvest back into our TennCare program to enhance benefits and services or serve more people in need.”

The TennCare expansions were part of the Governor’s $56.2 billion budget that was passed during the 2023 legislative session, including his Strong & Healthy Families initiative. The governor stated the following when unveiling the budget proposal:

“The $330 million in shared savings under our first-in-the-nation TennCare Medicaid waiver will help provide for the health of mothers and infants in our most vulnerable communities, providing care at no additional burden to Tennessee taxpayers that will: