LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Tenn. State Dept. of Education issues guidance on holding in-person graduations

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Penny Schwinn, said Thursday that her department has released guidelines for holding in-person graduations for the Class of 2020.

It was recently announced that students will not return to the classroom this year in the volunteer state.

The guidance, posted on the state’s website, is three pages long. It discusses how to hold a graduation ceremony following  social distancing guidelines.

The document reads, “Decisions around whether or not to host graduation ceremonies will remain at the discretion of local school boards and superintendents.”

Some of the solutions listed by the state include:

  • Football Stadiums or Larger Arenas
  • Drive-ins or Similar
  • Increase the Number and Decrease the Size
  • Individualized Ceremony
Tennessee Graduation-Ceremony-GuidanceDownload

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss