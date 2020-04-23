Tenn. State Dept. of Education issues guidance on holding in-person graduations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Penny Schwinn, said Thursday that her department has released guidelines for holding in-person graduations for the Class of 2020.

It was recently announced that students will not return to the classroom this year in the volunteer state.

The guidance, posted on the state’s website, is three pages long. It discusses how to hold a graduation ceremony following social distancing guidelines.

The document reads, “Decisions around whether or not to host graduation ceremonies will remain at the discretion of local school boards and superintendents.”

Some of the solutions listed by the state include:

Football Stadiums or Larger Arenas

Drive-ins or Similar

Increase the Number and Decrease the Size

Individualized Ceremony

