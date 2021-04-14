Tenn. Senate Judiciary Committee advances bill to study licensure, regulation of medical marijuana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee lawmakers have advanced a bill in the state senate to study the potential impact of legalized medical marijuana in the state.

On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed Senate Bill 667 with amendments by a vote of 5-3.

The bill would ask the Tennessee Department of Health to study the licensure and regulation of medical cannabis in neighboring states.

If the bill is passed into law, TDH would be asked to present the findings of its study to the Tennessee General Assembly by December 15, 2021.

A previously proposed bill, Senate Bill 854, would have directly legalized the use of medical marijuana in Tennessee. That bill failed in the state senate in late March.

After the judiciary committee recommended Senate Bill 667 for passage, it was referred to the Senate Calendar Committee.

The Tennessee House of Representatives Health Committee is scheduled to discuss the House version on Wednesday, April 14.

Virginia passed legislation officially legalizing recreational use and private ownership of marijuana this year. That law takes effect in July 2021.