Lawmakers consider vaping regulations after cases of vaping-related illness deaths confirmed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. lawmakers now face the task of considering regulations on vaping after cases of vaping-related illness deaths were confirmed by state officials.

Two vaping-related illness deaths have been confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health.

New numbers released by the state reveal 80% of lung injury cases in the state involve patients under the age of 35.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) says lawmakers must carefully consider their next steps in vaping regulation proposals.

“There is a due process, and we believe in due process. That is the process we are working through right now. Going through that proper process, so that when we do pass something, and it is signed it into law it takes affect. It’s not thrown into the courts and challenged,” said Senator Blackburn.