Tenn. Highway Patrol face backlash over dollar amount requested to add additional troopers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is getting some backlash after they request $3.5 million in funding for an additional 25 trooper positions.

Governor Bill Lee recently made the pitch that he wants officers that are upset with vaccine mandates in other states to come and help fill trooper positions in Tennessee, he even went as far as to say that he would cover moving expenses of officers that would have to move.

Not everyone agrees with the governor’s plan.

“Does anybody really think that from Mountain City to Memphis we don’t have 25 good solid police officers with good experience trained at UT, or MTSU or Austin Peay that could come in and do the job I don’t .. I think we have plenty of great people here,” said Tenn. Democrat Rep. Mike Stewart.

The THP said that it is now reviewing the exact number of troopers that are needed. As of right now, the THP has 938 patrol troopers with a cadet class once per year.