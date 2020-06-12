Tenn. Governor Bill Lee releases statement on recent protests in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has released a statement following several weeks of national protests following the death of George Floyd.
Governor Lee said that he and his office encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights.
He also said in his statement that “lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated.”
The statement also says that camping on state property is not permitted.
Below is Governor Lee’s entire statement:
“We encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights and have seen many examples of peaceful protests across our state in recent weeks. As demonstrations continue, we will continue to protect Tennesseans’ right to peaceful assembly, while also reassuring citizens that lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated. Further, Tennessee law expressly prohibits camping on state property not expressly designated as a campground area, and that law will be enforced.”Governor Bill Lee