Tenn. Governor Bill Lee releases statement on recent protests in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has released a statement following several weeks of national protests following the death of George Floyd.

Governor Lee said that he and his office encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights.

He also said in his statement that “lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated.”

The statement also says that camping on state property is not permitted.

Below is Governor Lee’s entire statement: