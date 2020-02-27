Tenn. Governor Bill Lee introduces legislation that would allow people 21+ to carry handgun without permit

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he has introduced legislation that would allow those 21 and older to carry a handgun with or without a permit.

Governor Lee said Tennessee is joining 16 states in introducing this constitutional carry law.

There would be restrictions that come with this legislation.

“This law would extend the constitutional right to carry a handgun to all law-abiding citizens with or without a permit who are 21 and older except in restricted areas,” Governor Lee said.

Both State Representative John Holsclaw (R- Elizabethton) and State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) stood beside the Governor as he made the announcement.

This is being introduced as an administration bill.

Governor Lee said the proposed legislation, “would significantly increase penalties on those who steal, or unlawfully possess a firearm, including a mandatory minimum sentence for those who steal a firearm.”

You can watch the entire news conference on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss