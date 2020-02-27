Tenn. Governor Bill Lee introduces legislation that would allow people 21+ to carry handgun without permit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he has introduced legislation that would allow those 21 and older to carry a handgun with or without a permit.

Governor Lee said Tennessee is joining 16 states in introducing this constitutional carry law.

There would be restrictions that come with this legislation.

“This law would extend the constitutional right to carry a handgun to all law-abiding citizens with or without a permit who are 21 and older except in restricted areas,” Governor Lee said.

Both State Representative John Holsclaw (R- Elizabethton) and State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) stood beside the Governor as he made the announcement.

This is being introduced as an administration bill.

Governor Lee said the proposed legislation, “would significantly increase penalties on those who steal, or unlawfully possess a firearm, including a mandatory minimum sentence for those who steal a firearm.”

Republican TN Gov. Bill Lee officially backs bill not requiring a permit for carrying a handgun. Around 16 states have approved similar measures. Moms group opposing such action among the crowd at capitol for announcement. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/eJm9TmBG3v — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) February 27, 2020

Red-shirted Moms group “demanding sensible gun legislation” fills almost a quarter of seats at news conference where @GovBillLee announces that Tennesseans can carry a handgun without a permit. Measure also increases penalties for stealing guns. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/AjFhQNbIIK — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) February 27, 2020

