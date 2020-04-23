Tenn. Gov. Lee: Restaurants, retail among the first to reopen in the state, more guidance coming Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a news briefing Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee outlined the first steps to reopening the economy starting next week.

Governor Lee opened his briefing by saying that restaurants will be allowed to operate Monday at 50 percent capacity while following health guidelines.

Retail outlets will be able to reopen Wednesday at 50 percent capacity while also following health guidelines.

We’re told more details on these guidelines and specifics will be released Friday morning.

