Tenn. Gov. Lee: Additional guidance for church services ‘by the end of the week’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In Governor Lee’s news briefing Wednesday, he addressed a question about further guidance for churches and in-person services.

Governor Lee said in part, “We will be issuing guidance by the end of the week regarding best practices for operating in this COVID environment. We continue to encourage churches to utilize alternative ways, drive-in services, online services but we will also continue and provide them additional guidance.”

