Breaking News
TDH: 10,366 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 2 new cases in our area
Live Now
Interactive Radar
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Tenn. Gov. Lee: Additional guidance for church services ‘by the end of the week’

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In Governor Lee’s news briefing Wednesday, he addressed a question about further guidance for churches and in-person services.

Governor Lee said in part, “We will be issuing guidance by the end of the week regarding best practices for operating in this COVID environment. We continue to encourage churches to utilize alternative ways, drive-in services, online services but we will also continue and provide them additional guidance.”

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss