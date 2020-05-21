Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee to sign executive order allowing people to gather in groups of 50, up from 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that he will be signing an executive order that will allow groups of 50 people to gather at a time.
The previous order stated that only groups of 10 people could gather at a time.
Governor Lee said in part, “This executive order will allow groups of up to 50 people to participate in social or recreational activities up from groups of 10 to 50.”
PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee issues updated guidance for restaurants, retail, & large attractions
You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.