Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee to sign executive order allowing people to gather in groups of 50, up from 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that he will be signing an executive order that will allow groups of 50 people to gather at a time.

The previous order stated that only groups of 10 people could gather at a time.

Governor Lee said in part, “This executive order will allow groups of up to 50 people to participate in social or recreational activities up from groups of 10 to 50.”

