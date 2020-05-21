Breaking News
TDH: 18,961 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee to sign executive order allowing people to gather in groups of 50, up from 10

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that he will be signing an executive order that will allow groups of 50 people to gather at a time.

The previous order stated that only groups of 10 people could gather at a time.

Governor Lee said in part, “This executive order will allow groups of up to 50 people to participate in social or recreational activities up from groups of 10 to 50.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee issues updated guidance for restaurants, retail, & large attractions

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss