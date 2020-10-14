Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee to quarantine after member of ‘Executive Security Detail’ tests positive for COVID-19

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASVHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a member of his Executive Security Detail has tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Lee wrote in part, “I am feeling well and have tested negative for COVID-19, but out of an abundance of caution, I am quarantining at home with Maria until further notice.”

Governor Lee added that his previously scheduled press briefing on Wednesday afternoon has been canceled and that he would speak to the media by way of phone.

