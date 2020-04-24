Tenn. Gov Bill Lee: State will rely on businesses, consumers to enforce new guidelines for reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- During the question and answer portion of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s media briefing Friday, he addressed a question about how the state will enforce the new guidelines for restaurants and retailers to begin opening next week.

The short answer- there will be no enforcement on the state’s end.

“We think the consumers will enforce them, the business community itself will enforce them, the industry groups that have influence and impact and develop guidelines for industries, that is how this is going to be enforced. Really what we know is that in the same way Tennesseeans came together to put us in the position to be able to begin to reboot our economy, we know Tennesseeans will once again put us in the position to have our economy start back up, ” Governor Lee said Friday.

