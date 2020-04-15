1  of  2
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee recommends schools remain closed through end of academic year TDH: 6,079 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 135 deaths
Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that he is recommending that schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Governor Lee said he has asked Commissioner Penny Schwinn to develop a child well-being task force to provide support to communities to check on kids.

