Tenn. Gov Bill Lee announces ‘no further restrictions’ on K-12 sporting events starting Feb. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a video on Governor Lee’s Facebook page late Thursday afternoon he announced he would be rolling back restrictions at school sporting events across the Volunteer State.

Governor Lee said in part, “When case counts were at their highest we placed targeted restrictions on public gatherings and attendance at school sporting events. The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data we’re lifting those restrictions on Monday, February 1. That means the temporary restrictions placed on sporting events at K-12 schools are rolled back and there are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events.”

Governor Lee issued the message on his Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Governor Lee issued the following statement Thursday afternoon along with his announcement on social media.

“Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60% decline in cases and nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans to wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings. When case counts were at their highest, we placed temporary, targeted restrictions on indoor school sporting events. The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data, we are ending the recent additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events. The guidance and rules of local education agencies and the TSSAA remain in place, but Executive Order 74 will be suspended effective Monday, February 1. I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee.” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee