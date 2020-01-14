Tenn. Dept of Health: William, Ava top baby names in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennesse Department of Health have released a list of top baby names in Tennessee for 2019.

The release issued Tuesday said, “Names chosen for babies are recorded and tallied by the dedicated team in the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Vital Records and Statistics.”

The following are the top 10 baby boy and girl names for 2019:

Rank Girls Boys

1 Ava William

2 Olivia Liam

3 Emma Noah

4 Amelia James

5 Harper Elijah

6 Charlotte Mason

7 Evelyn Oliver

8 Elizabeth John

9 Isabella Wyatt

10 Ella Jackson